Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in American International Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,032,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,014,000 after acquiring an additional 319,948 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in American International Group by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 422,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,625,000 after acquiring an additional 77,874 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $724,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $948,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $56,432,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,271,027 shares in the company, valued at $8,534,313,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE AIG traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.23. 243,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,104,211. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.08. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.97 and a 52 week high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.38.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

