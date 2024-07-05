Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,408 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,514 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GM. UBS Group increased their target price on General Motors from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.91.

Shares of GM stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.07. 3,429,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,922,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.68. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.35.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,431,657.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $15,770,320.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,648 shares in the company, valued at $43,431,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,684,840.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock worth $51,818,111 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

