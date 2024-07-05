Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Stock Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Integer were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Integer by 483.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Integer during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Integer by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Integer by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Integer in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Integer stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.32. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $69.40 and a 12-month high of $123.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.75. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11.
In related news, Director James F. Hinrichs sold 9,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $1,175,791.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,994.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James F. Hinrichs sold 9,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $1,175,791.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,994.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Harris sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $35,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,741. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,937. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
ITGR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. CL King started coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
