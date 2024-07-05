Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Stock Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Integer were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Integer by 483.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Integer during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Integer by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Integer by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Integer in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Integer stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.32. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $69.40 and a 12-month high of $123.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.75. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Integer had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $414.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James F. Hinrichs sold 9,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $1,175,791.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,994.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James F. Hinrichs sold 9,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $1,175,791.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,994.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Harris sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $35,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,741. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,937. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ITGR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. CL King started coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

