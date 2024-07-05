Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,124 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Susquehanna raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.82.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $59.59. 3,050,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,841,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $76.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.35.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

