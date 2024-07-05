Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 189 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,679,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $512,570,000 after buying an additional 60,696 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,350,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,615,000 after purchasing an additional 31,807 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,130,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,877,000 after buying an additional 9,688 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 545,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,878,000 after acquiring an additional 88,900 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, William Blair started coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

NYSE FSS traded down $1.43 on Friday, hitting $82.93. 9,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,973. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.32 and its 200 day moving average is $81.40. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $56.37 and a 52 week high of $92.90.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $424.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

