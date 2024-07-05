Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 4,482 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,482 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in DXC Technology by 3,525.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 450.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DXC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.13. 128,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,712,321. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $28.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on DXC Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.14.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

