Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 665 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,153,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $764,526,000 after acquiring an additional 137,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,102,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $608,581,000 after buying an additional 96,753 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $500,685,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,341,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $347,365,000 after buying an additional 178,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 969,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,779,000 after buying an additional 26,941 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPC traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,830. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.75 and its 200-day moving average is $176.30. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $112.82 and a 52-week high of $221.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.31.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

