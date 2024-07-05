MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.01

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.01 and traded as high as C$16.35. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$16.29, with a volume of 24,537 shares traded.

MCAN Mortgage Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$616.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.01.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. MCAN Mortgage had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 62.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 2.5108359 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCAN Mortgage Dividend Announcement

MCAN Mortgage Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. MCAN Mortgage’s payout ratio is 70.91%.

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company engages in the real estate lending and investing activities, including residential mortgage, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as portfolio of real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

