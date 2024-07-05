MELD (MELD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $33.69 Million

MELD (MELD) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. MELD has a market cap of $33.69 million and $1.04 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MELD token can currently be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MELD has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MELD Profile

MELD’s launch date was February 1st, 2022. MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,809,627,272 tokens. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/onmeld. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com. MELD’s official Twitter account is @onmeld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.00850341 USD and is down -19.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $1,101,150.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

