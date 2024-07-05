Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Position Lessened by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,009 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 59,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leibman Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Stock Up 0.7 %

MTH opened at $155.64 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $109.23 and a one year high of $189.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.94 and its 200-day moving average is $165.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.80.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $1.52. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.25.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

