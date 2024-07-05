Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by DMC Group LLC

DMC Group LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,337 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 2.2% of DMC Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,110,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 4,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.92, for a total transaction of $1,007,350.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,932 shares in the company, valued at $159,759,417.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.92, for a total transaction of $1,007,350.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,932 shares in the company, valued at $159,759,417.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $4,223,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,190,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,905 shares of company stock worth $123,528,726 over the last ninety days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $509.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $482.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $458.78. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.38 and a 12 month high of $531.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.15 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $609.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.