Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Holdings Lessened by Brickley Wealth Management

Brickley Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,286 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.1% of Brickley Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,110,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,611,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 4,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ META opened at $509.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $482.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $458.78. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.38 and a 12-month high of $531.49.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.08, for a total value of $8,402,442.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,280 shares in the company, valued at $102,769,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.08, for a total value of $8,402,442.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,280 shares in the company, valued at $102,769,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.57, for a total transaction of $453,015.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,944,071.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,905 shares of company stock worth $123,528,726 over the last ninety days. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on META shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.27.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

