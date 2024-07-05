Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.91. 19,552 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 102,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Metagenomi in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Metagenomi in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Metagenomi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Metagenomi Trading Down 7.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.87.

Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Metagenomi, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Metagenomi

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGX. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Metagenomi in the 1st quarter worth $14,171,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Metagenomi in the first quarter worth about $18,404,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Metagenomi during the 1st quarter worth about $3,165,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in Metagenomi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,205,000. Finally, Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Metagenomi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000.

About Metagenomi

Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

