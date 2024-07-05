MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.10

Shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.10 and last traded at $52.10, with a volume of 19760 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.89.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.44 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average of $42.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 1.16% of MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

About MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN

The MicroSectors FANG+ ETN (FNGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies, selected by a committee. FNGS was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

