Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,093 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.6% of Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Sandbar Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Matthew 25 Management Corp grew its holdings in Microsoft by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 19,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Glynn Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 76,884 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $24,276,000 after buying an additional 25,048 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2,777.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,959 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.12.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $460.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $309.45 and a one year high of $461.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $427.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

