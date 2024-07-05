Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Ervin Investment Management LLC

Ervin Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,993 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 11.5% of Ervin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Microsoft by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 188 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 232 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $460.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $309.45 and a 52 week high of $461.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $427.29 and a 200-day moving average of $411.76.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.12.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

