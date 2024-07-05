Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.41

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.41 and traded as high as $22.01. Mid Penn Bancorp shares last traded at $21.69, with a volume of 14,052 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Mid Penn Bancorp Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $362.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.41.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Mid Penn Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Soto Matthew G. De bought 9,615 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,607.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 79,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,984.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 21,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the period. 43.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

