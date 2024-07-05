MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC) Receives $15.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MFIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Compass Point downgraded shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th.

MidCap Financial Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIC opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average is $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.50. MidCap Financial Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 11.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

MidCap Financial Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MidCap Financial Investment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

Further Reading

