MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MDXG. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on MiMedx Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.29. MiMedx Group has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.62.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $84.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.36 million. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 39.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDXG. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MiMedx Group by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

