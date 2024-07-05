Minbos Resources Limited (ASX:MNB) Insider Sells A$39,285.68 in Stock

Minbos Resources Limited (ASX:MNB – Get Free Report) insider Valentine Chitalu sold 714,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04), for a total value of A$39,285.68 ($26,190.45).
Minbos Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.33.
About Minbos Resources
