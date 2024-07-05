Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Raised to $392.00 at Morgan Stanley

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $374.00 to $392.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MCO. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.45.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $425.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $406.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.60. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $298.86 and a 1-year high of $428.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 64,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 720,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,671,000 after acquiring an additional 206,698 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 110,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moody’s

(Get Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

