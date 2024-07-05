Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays began coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

NetEase Stock Up 2.1 %

NTES stock opened at $95.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.19. NetEase has a 52 week low of $81.30 and a 52 week high of $118.89.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.61 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 24.19%. As a group, analysts expect that NetEase will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth $164,307,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of NetEase by 226.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,896,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,677,000 after buying an additional 1,315,410 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,658,000. WT Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 381.1% in the fourth quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 996,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,851,000 after acquiring an additional 789,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 804.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 792,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,983,000 after acquiring an additional 704,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally. The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

