Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1,023.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.03% from the company’s previous close.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

LLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,001.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $816.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LLY traded up $6.95 on Friday, hitting $905.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,698. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $828.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $747.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $434.34 and a fifty-two week high of $918.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 8,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.31, for a total transaction of $8,098,662.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,299,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,059,454,309.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 8,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.31, for a total value of $8,098,662.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,299,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,059,454,309.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 858,742 shares of company stock valued at $735,573,781. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 189.0% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,673 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,117,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.