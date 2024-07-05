MustGrow Biologics (OTC:MGROF) Shares Down 3.2%

MustGrow Biologics Corp. (OTC:MGROF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 2,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 7,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.
MustGrow Biologics Stock Down 3.2 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.86.
About MustGrow Biologics
MustGrow Biologics Corp., an agricultural biotech company, focuses on development and commercialization of natural biopesticides, biofumigants, and bioherbicides derived from mustard seed. It provides preplant soil biofumigation, a technology to treat soil-borne diseases and pests for various crops, including fruit, vegetables, and other crops; and TerraMG, a mustard-derived soil biopesticide technology for use as a preplant soil biopesticide for soil-borne diseases and pests for various crops, such as fruits & vegetables, bananas, canola, and pulses.
