Nano One Materials (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) Trading Up 1.9%

Nano One Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:NNOMF – Get Free Report) was up 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 1,301 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 52,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Nano One Materials Stock Up 1.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35.

About Nano One Materials

Nano One Materials Corp. engages in the production and sale of cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics. It also offers lithium iron phosphate materials. The company is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

