Nano (XNO) Price Down 20.9% Over Last 7 Days

Nano (XNO) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. In the last week, Nano has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $98.79 million and $3.39 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001336 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,508.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.70 or 0.00570546 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00010253 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.05 or 0.00108175 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00034952 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.05 or 0.00268518 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00039212 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00062529 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

