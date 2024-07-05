National Grid (LON:NG) Receives Top Pick Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

National Grid (LON:NG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,125 ($14.23) target price on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,330 ($16.82) target price on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

National Grid stock opened at GBX 922.60 ($11.67) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 970.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,019.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.24. National Grid has a 1-year low of GBX 889.40 ($11.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,145.50 ($14.49). The firm has a market capitalization of £44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1,537.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.29.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

