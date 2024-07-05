National Grid (LON:NG) Receives Top Pick Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

National Grid (LON:NG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on NG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,125 ($14.23) target price on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,330 ($16.82) target price on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, April 19th.
National Grid Stock Performance
About National Grid
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
