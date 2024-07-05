Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY) Shares Gap Up to $5.44

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCOY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.44, but opened at $5.63. Natura &Co shares last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 2,332 shares traded.

Natura &Co Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.92.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Natura &Co had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Brazil, Asia, Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. The company operates through Natura &Co Latam and Avon International segments.

