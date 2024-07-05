NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.52

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.52 and last traded at $8.49, with a volume of 265200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

NatWest Group Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.81.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in NatWest Group by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in NatWest Group by 65.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in NatWest Group in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

