NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Tops $4.34 on Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 5th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.34 or 0.00007839 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion and approximately $502.99 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00044201 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00011766 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00009963 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005586 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000627 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,198,886,208 coins and its circulating supply is 1,094,303,023 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,198,887,715 with 1,094,303,023 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.29473238 USD and is down -13.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 424 active market(s) with $471,587,429.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

