NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) VP Sells $73,300.00 in Stock

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) VP Samuel Yount sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $73,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,341,971 shares in the company, valued at $34,333,294.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

NerdWallet Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NRDS opened at $15.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.58. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $17.30.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NerdWallet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRDS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 38.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.