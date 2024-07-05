NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.57

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.57 and traded as high as $2.68. NetSol Technologies shares last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 21,525 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.10.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $15.47 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NetSol Technologies stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of NetSol Technologies worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

