New Century Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

New Century Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL stock opened at $155.38 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $162.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,705.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at $27,576,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,884 shares of company stock valued at $22,052,985. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.