New Century Financial Group LLC Has $263,000 Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

New Century Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $38,444,000. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 261,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,510,000 after acquiring an additional 13,984 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHW opened at $297.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $232.06 and a 1-year high of $348.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $304.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.16.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHW. StockNews.com cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.41.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

