New Century Financial Group LLC Invests $224,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,270,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909,057 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $111,622,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,225,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,535 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7,707.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,701,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,688,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,168,000 after buying an additional 1,216,421 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.99. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.33 and a 12-month high of $58.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.202 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

