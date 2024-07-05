New Century Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

New Century Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,451 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 44,733 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,001,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.8% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $209,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 17,672 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.92.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $225.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

