New Century Financial Group LLC Sells 392 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

New Century Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,054,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348,557 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,730,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,461,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882,952 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,673,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,787 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,982,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,016,000 after buying an additional 1,642,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,543.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,136,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,089,000 after buying an additional 1,115,955 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $48.66 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.86.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.0931 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.