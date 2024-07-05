New Century Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

New Century Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 438.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,635. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 37,093 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.20, for a total value of $29,978,562.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,428 shares in the company, valued at $134,507,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,311 shares of company stock worth $61,382,161 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $839.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $761.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $694.52. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $392.10 and a 52 week high of $856.30. The stock has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPWR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $766.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Monolithic Power Systems

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.