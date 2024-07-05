Nicholas B. Hawkins Sells 2,988 Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 2,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $20,856.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 238,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,468.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Arteris Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIP opened at $7.21 on Friday. Arteris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $9.54. The stock has a market cap of $277.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average is $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 million. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 198.35% and a negative net margin of 69.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Arteris

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arteris by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,146,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in Arteris by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 51,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Arteris by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arteris during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Arteris during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

AIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Arteris in a report on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

