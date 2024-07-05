Nicholas B. Hawkins Sells 2,988 Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 2,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $20,856.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 238,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,468.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:AIP opened at $7.21 on Friday. Arteris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $9.54. The stock has a market cap of $277.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average is $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 million. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 198.35% and a negative net margin of 69.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.
AIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Arteris in a report on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.
Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.
