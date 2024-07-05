Norden Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 60,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $307,787,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,049,000. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $72,498,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,248 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 9,218.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,205,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,257 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFC opened at $38.87 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $40.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

