Norden Group LLC Acquires New Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,440 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 8,207 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.0% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 190,241 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $47,136,000 after purchasing an additional 20,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.80.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $272.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.35. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $167.21 and a one year high of $286.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.49%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

