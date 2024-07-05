Norden Group LLC Acquires Shares of 71,744 Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 71,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,299,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,939,000 after purchasing an additional 328,660 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at $7,856,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 763.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 215,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 190,770 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth about $5,131,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth about $5,024,000. 16.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPC stock opened at $38.67 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.74.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.35%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PPC shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus assumed coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

