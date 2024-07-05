Norden Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 1,593.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,944 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $8,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,756,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,391,000 after purchasing an additional 63,375 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,047,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.5% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 764,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,437,000 after purchasing an additional 84,757 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 724,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,426,000 after purchasing an additional 27,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 605,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,061,000 after purchasing an additional 30,288 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:PBH opened at $67.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.83. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.34 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.42 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

PBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.25.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

