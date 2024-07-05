Norden Group LLC Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2,574.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,530 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on HON. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.75.

Honeywell International stock opened at $212.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $218.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.84 and its 200 day moving average is $201.62.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

