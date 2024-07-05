Norden Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 1,032.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,706 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $5,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,101.1% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 69,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,507,000 after buying an additional 63,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,638,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $810,714,000 after buying an additional 46,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 32,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Curtiss-Wright Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $272.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $273.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $180.47 and a one year high of $286.65.
Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.65%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CW shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $293.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.50.
View Our Latest Analysis on Curtiss-Wright
Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright
In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $2,370,253.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,176.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total value of $1,489,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,400.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,176.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
About Curtiss-Wright
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Curtiss-Wright
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.