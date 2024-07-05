Norden Group LLC Buys Shares of 744 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,707,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,191,334,000 after purchasing an additional 23,151 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,125,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,575,057,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 399,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $732,552,000 after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 397,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,570,000 after purchasing an additional 116,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $805,529,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $3,166,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,362,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,273,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $3,509,176.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $3,166,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,362,500 shares in the company, valued at $86,273,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,750 shares of company stock worth $35,023,769 over the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.72 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.84 to $61.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.29.

CMG stock opened at $61.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.53.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

