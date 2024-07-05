Norden Group LLC Grows Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2,625.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 42,824 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of KEYS stock opened at $135.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.95. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $172.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.99.
Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.
