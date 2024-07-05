Norden Group LLC Grows Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 2,039.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,464 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Bruker worth $8,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRKR. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth about $2,384,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth about $3,366,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Bruker by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 315,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,161,000 after purchasing an additional 121,201 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Bruker by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 188,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,829,000 after purchasing an additional 83,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKR opened at $61.83 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. Bruker had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The company had revenue of $721.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Bruker’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BRKR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

