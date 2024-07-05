Norden Group LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 985.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 185,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,473 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 21.8% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 4.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,015,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,355,000 after acquiring an additional 332,709 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 14.8% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,516,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,711,000 after acquiring an additional 582,360 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its position in AGNC Investment by 14.8% in the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 21,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In related news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,345.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,948.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,545 shares in the company, valued at $706,345.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $149,030. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jonestrading decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.3 %

AGNC stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.48.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.38 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 32.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 14.8%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.24%.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

