Norden Group LLC Has $5.88 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 3,471.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,490 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $389,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $362.85 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $298.61 and a twelve month high of $530.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $346.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.12. The company has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.38 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $409.55.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

